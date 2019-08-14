HAPPY BIRTHDAY Alice Gatson, Karl Tryals, Karen Rose, Byron Williams, Joyce Fundling, Zacheus McGowan Jr., Zachary Staten, Linda Gipson, Nathan Rideaux, Leonard Lewis, Paula Martin, Linda Ferguson, Jo Carol Bryant-Murry, Robert Walker and Walter Ray Brown Sr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jimmy and Joyce Fundling, celebrating 60 years of marriage.
