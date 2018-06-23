Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Members of the Johnson Space Center Amateur Radio Club and the Clear Lake Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Club from 1 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gilruth Center Sport Park in Houston. For information, email w5rrr@w5rrr.org, visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio, or call 281-483-5227.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Author Mark Lardas will be signing copies of his book “The Cruiser Houston” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Rosenberg Library will present the KoumanKe’lé African Dance and Drum group from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
O’Connell College Preparatory School will have its second annual Red, White & Blue BBQ fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1320 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, call 409-765-5534.
The El Mina Shrine Center No. 84 will have its annual Kid Fest event at 7 p.m. today at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Admission to the free indoor circus is free. Donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-740-4345.
