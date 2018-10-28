Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Nov. 2 in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). Call 409-770-5475.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted at 1 p.m. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The city of Kemah will have its SeaSational Salute to Service weekend Friday through Nov. 4 on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The ninth annual Salute to Military Service also will take place during the weekend festivities. For a complete itinerary, contact Brenda Miller-Fergerson at bmill er-fergerson@kemah-tx.com or 281-334-1611.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Kerri Taylor, executive director of “Unbound, Houston,” will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clear creekw.org.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its annual fall sweep citywide beautification and cleanup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday across the city. Local businesses, organizations and civic groups are encouraged to participate. For information, contact Colleen Merritt at cmerritt@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9255.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in the Salute to Military Service event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Let’s Dance will have its third annual Patriotic Dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Nov. 10. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.