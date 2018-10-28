The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority recently partnered with Partners in Pink at St. Paul Methodist Church for an awareness program in memory of Doretha Wynn’s annual program. Pictured from left to right are Rita Richardson, Billie Hoskins, Dr. Pauline AhamNeze, who spoke at the program, Wyzell Lewis, Phoebe Fields, and Debra Briggs. The program was coordinated by Winifred Langham with support from the Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association.