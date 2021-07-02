TODAY
The city of Galveston and the Texas National Guard will provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday inside the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn at the recreation center. While supplies last. For information, call 512-378-0817.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling soul food dinners from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. Dinners will consist of baked chicken, mustard greens, pinto beans, cornbread/roll, cake, and a soda or water for $10 each. To order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Galveston County Republican Party and Galveston County for Trump will have its We the People Independence Day Celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Sandee June, Seth Canden, and Keenan Williams will speak. For information, call 281-554-8885.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have an ordination service for the Revs. Douglas Alliniece and Jeremiah Narcisse at 6 p.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. Psalmist Jay Bass also will be on program. All are welcome. For information, call 409-370-9828.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Tuesday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 (begins Tuesday) at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. July 12. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Texas City Independent School District will have a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The board will review and receive public input for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding plan. For information, call 409-916-0100.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. July 15 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas,” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir musical at 6 p.m. July 17; and its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. July 18 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All choirs and groups are invited to participate. The Rev. Donald Hewett will be the guest speaker July 18. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/ tickets.php.
Texas City Independent School District will hold an online technology information session for parents featuring internet safety from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 20. The meeting link will be available at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. July 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon July 25 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, go on sale July 5 and will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milew isctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.