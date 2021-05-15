HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tommy Pucciarello, Debbie Riehl, Cheryl Elfstrom Rutledge, Mike Swain, Rusty Legg, Merian Fuqua-Stinson, Eugene Hardeman, Rtha Linscomb-Nelson, Bobbie Whitaker, Doug Ventors, Dee Mayes Sr., Kenoisha Rowland, Jarrod Blakely, Kesha Webb, Bridgette Netherly, Cynthia Wilson, Hortynse Newsome, Danielle Parson, Tanya Applin-Norwood and Kevin Johnson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Don and Janene Davison, celebrating 22 years; and Clarence and Jeannine Scott, celebrating 17 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Charles Daughtry, Curtis Dorsey, Bobby Walton, Byron Massey, Jermisha Hardeman, Sharon Florence, Loren Shaw, Marshall Smith Sr. and Barbara Wisdom.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Michael and Jocelyn Gilmore, celebrating 30 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Helen Foster, Peggy Kelly, Elvis Levige, Ja’Vion Moore, Dolores Walker, Lashanda Champion, Roxy Dorsey, Kathy Thomas and Cameron Sonnier.
