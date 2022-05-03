City meetings May 3, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Wednesday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Monday6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.May 105 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Council Chamber Zoning Commission Planning Commission Politics Institutes Galveston Zoning Board City Hall Adjustment Galveston Building Board × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocksWoman charged with stealing $60K from Galveston businessMan found dead on Galveston beach in suspected suicideLa Marque head football coach picked to lead Texas CityTwo children die in early morning Galveston house fireSon of former NFL player pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl ringsDeveloper acquires 500-slip Marina Del Sol in Kemah; $86M Tiki Island development soon to riseAnn McLeod Moody, matriarch of famed Galveston family, dies at 84In Galveston, a complex case of campus crypto-hustlingWoman found dead in Galveston Bay CollectionsGalveston County Fair & Rodeo auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesThe Grand holds annual Kids FestivalTriathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3Galveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3Texas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterIn Focus: Angels 6, Astros 0 CommentedMake America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Angry with Galveston marshals, islanders form advocacy group (17)
