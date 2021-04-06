The Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families will host a vaping task force virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Charlie Gagen, director of advocacy for Texas and Oklahoma for the American Lung Association, will be the guest speaker. To register, email LTracy@ccisd.net for the Zoom link. For information, visit www.thealliancebayarea.org or call 281-284-0370.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg- library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Children’s Art Program at 4 p.m. today. Pre-registration is required; space is limited. For topics, ages, registration and presenters, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. Tuesday virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, the course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will recognize Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Day. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
FRIDAY
College of the Mainland will have its “Laughs for Lunch” fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 in its conference center at 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Comedienne Kristin Lindner will be the guest speaker. Must RSVP by Friday by contacting Jennifer Smith, jsmith107@com.edu or 409-933-8705. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/eaw.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Cynthia Wilkinson, from the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will be the guest speaker. The group also will be taking nominations for officers. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
upcoming
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted Saturday; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and e-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Clothing, home décor, and more will be available. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galvestonhumane.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its Model Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 per child. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit galvestonRRmuseum.org.
Local authors Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
Local author Pat Jakobi will be signing copies of her new book “Early Galveston Artists and Photographers: Recovering a Legacy” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
