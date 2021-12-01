TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The 41st annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon today at Ball High School (enter from 41st Street side parking lot) and at the Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly Good Morning Galveston from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. The importance of community and giving back during the holiday season will be the topic of discussion. For information, call 409-763-5326.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Thursday at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The city of Texas City will have its Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The parade will begin on the corner of Palmer Highway and Phoenix Lane and will end at The Showboat Pavilion on 6th Street in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5990.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have its toy drive dance from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Admission is $10 per person. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. Toys also can be dropped off between 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 17 at the bar. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Ceramics made by clients also will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Ira Gervais. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “O Sing, my Soul” Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will present its Christmas jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Sparky Koerner, 409-771-7683.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit galvestontx.gov/christmasparade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Galveston Community Band and the Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Central High School class of 1963 will have its Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Wylbridge event center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-692-5641.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
