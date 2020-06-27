Today
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual BBQ Cook-Off today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $150. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit art accepted into its June Juried Show from noon to 6 p.m. today and Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Guests are asked to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
SUNDAY
Kemah’s 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet boat parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Clear Lake Channel. An awards ceremony will be held afterward at the Clear Lake/Kemah Elks Lodge. For information, visit signmeup.com/BOTF, the Blessing of the Fleet Facebook page, or call Debbie Khunley, 713-817-0423.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ave. H, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. For information, call Jeffrey Gelb, 713-724-8800.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
UPCOMING
The Friendswood Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4. This year’s parade will feature seven different parades beginning at the same time with different routes. For parade route information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its Fourth of July party at 3 p.m. July 4 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) July 18 at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Early registration is $40 through Tuesday. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will be accepting registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be July 6-10; July 13-17; July 20-24; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
