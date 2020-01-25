Coastal Island Toastmasters will host a free Speechcraft presentation designed to increase your confidence when speaking to others from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-2928.
The Galveston County Health District will have its second annual Healthy Eating Active Living New Year, New You event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City. The free event is open to the public and will include a free 1K and 5K fun run, healthy living resources, giveaways, children activities, animals available for adoption, and more. For information, visit www.gchd.org/HEAL.
Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual free throw contest at 1 p.m. today in the gym of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 23rd St., in Galveston. For boys and girls ages 8-13. For information, contact Maggie Albrecht, bike cabmaggie@gmail.com or 409-256-3080.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM Jams/Sargent Major at 8 p.m. today, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
