The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 43rd annual chili supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person, with desserts and tamale packages available for $2 each. Tickets can be purchased from any member, or at the door. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted at 1 p.m. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s School of Nursing will have its annual Holiday Style Fashion Show & Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. For sponsorships and tickets, visit www.holiday styleshow.com, or contact Clay Wade, mcwade@utmb.edu or 409-772-8267.
The League City Rotary Club will have its second annual Adult Team Spelling Bee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Tickets, which includes admission and a trip to the fajita buffet, are $40 per person and can be purchased at LeagueCityRotary.com. For information, call Amy Kilgore, 932-647-3349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m.Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. No appointment is required. For information, visit www.hba.org.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300 (above the police department) in Bayou Vista. For information, call Betty Henry, 817-996-3452.
The Brushes by the Beach Plein Air Painting Contest will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 16 at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. To register, visit www.gleegallery.net. For information, call 409-370-7350.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Veterans Day Salute at 11 a.m. Saturday at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., in Galveston. Sgt. Maj. Nadya Yassa-Lopez will be the keynote speaker. Admission is free for veterans and active military; all others are buy one, get one free. Parking is free for island residents. For information, contact Ann Hobing, ann.hobing@galvestonnavalmuseum.com or 409-770-3196.
The Pregnancy and Parenting Support Center will have its Life & Love Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 602 6th St. in Texas City. The first 20 mothers with children 3 and younger will receive a free gift. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 409-945-2888.
The Galveston Labor Council will have a meet the candidates event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. Food, drinks, and barbecue chopped beef sandwiches will be sponsored by the Black Democratic Coalition. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5665.
The Bay Are Chorus will present “An American Invocation” paying tribute to veterans and military at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, in Houston. Admission is free for veterans and military personnel. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Food and drinks also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate its 100th anniversary from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans also will be honored. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
