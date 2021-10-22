TODAY
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Representatives from the Galveston Police Department will be in attendance. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its October Fest Haunted House event for ages 5 and older from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural chili cook-off honoring first responders from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City. General admission is $15 per person. For tickets, sponsorship information, and registration for cook-off, visit leaguecity chamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
UPCOMING
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 136th church anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Jerry B. Lee, 409-356-3901.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at 2425 E. Main St. in League City. The board will be discussing the district’s State Financial Accountability Rating. Visit ccisd.net.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room F117 of the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the parking lot in front of Ball High School on 41st Street between Avenues O and N1/2 in Galveston. For information, visit gisd.org or call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
”Ritual Sequence” by Mark Clark will be on view through Wednesday at the College of the Mainland Art Gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There will be an artist talk and reception from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Entry fee is $80 per team. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Upward Hope Academy will offer safe trick or treating for families and their children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The BOO Dash 5K and Kids K fun run, sponsored by INEOS ICAN Foundation and Running Alliance Sport, will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 400 Woodcombe Drive in Houston. For registration, which ends Thursday, visit www.boodash.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Kokedama” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The hands-on workshop will be taught by Master Gardener Kat Tondre. Space is limited to first 15 registrants. Must preregister; $20 per person. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
First Baptist Church will have its “Rootin’ Tootin’ Fall Festival Round Up” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free “Chuckwagon” hot dogs, s’mores, a cakewalk, face painting, Trunk-n-Treat and more. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will have Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Col. H. B. Moore Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Halloween party from 8 p.m. Oct. 30 to midnight Oct. 31 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be a costume contest and DJ Dave will provide the music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Halloween festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Madonna Hall & Pavilion at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is free. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
