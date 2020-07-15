The Salvation Army of Galveston County received $4,000 from the George & Magnolia Willis Sealy Foundation to help support its COVID-19 relief efforts for Galveston residents through its church, Trinity Episcopal. Pictured from left are church members Camille Haglund, Eileen Hall, Maj. Nathanael Dora of The Salvation Army; Kathy VanDewalli and Bob Hern.