Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. Call 409-739-5665.
There will be a barbecue benefit for Walter Whiteman from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at The Elks Lodge at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. There also will be a cake and live auction, music, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. For information and tickets, call Leslie Borsellino, 409-739-1491.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present its Escape Room event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 6-13. Sessions start every 30 minutes. For information, visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
