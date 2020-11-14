HAPPY BIRTHDAY Albertha Gordon, Jeannie Schultz, Don Albright, Carol Callis, Ashley Jackson, LaVonda Morgan, Anthony Josey, Joe Compian, Lonny Bolden, Linda Flakes, Keith Henry, Calvin Jones, Erica Thomason, Sonjia Lilly, Tyrone J. Small, Ron T. Mullen, Eric Wells, Latonia Wilson and Priscilla Owens.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY E’Shereca Mills, Edward Harris, Deborah L. Clemons, Carol A. Guidry, Stanley Strauss Jr., Monique Jackson, Nadine Scott, Jeff Brockmann, Terry Gross, Jeff Falls, Rose Garcia, Nicole Anderson, Charles Hysmith, Jakori Morgan, Ophelia Josey, Gregory Alcazar, Traci Puckett, Tony Holmes, Pamela Hennigan, Shonna Bellow, Frederick Daniels, Durkelyn Haynes, Otis Henry, Mary Franklin, Kandance Rogers and Kelli Anderson.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Phillip Green Sr., Theresa Garcia, Ernie Wegner, Doris Jean Kennedy, Eric D. Ward, Kelly Williams House, Fredrick Charles, Lashanda Kinlaw, Betty Auzenne, Susan Brown Rogers, Christie Herrington and Nancy Dunn Roach.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

