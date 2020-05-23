HAPPY BIRTHDAY Samuel Collins III, Michael Suhler, Mark Turner, Cynthia Daniel, Ebony Compton, Michelle Watson, Robert Yoder, Lawrence Mallini, Lisa Guerrero Meyers and Paul Brown Jr.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY The Rev. Richard and Corinne Rhoades, celebrating 33 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Christy Landriault, Ingrid Waag Brown, Joc’Quez Holmes, Leslie Julian, Lisa Allen, Terrance Franklin, April Haynes, Sandra Armantrout and Elaine Lauzon.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mae Dell Johns Francis, Rhody Williams, Michelle Salazar, Warren Ross, Rayshanda Simpson, Shonda Charles, Rhonda G. Marshall, Jamie Massa and Marsha Watson.

Send birthday and anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

