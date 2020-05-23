HAPPY BIRTHDAY Samuel Collins III, Michael Suhler, Mark Turner, Cynthia Daniel, Ebony Compton, Michelle Watson, Robert Yoder, Lawrence Mallini, Lisa Guerrero Meyers and Paul Brown Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY The Rev. Richard and Corinne Rhoades, celebrating 33 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Christy Landriault, Ingrid Waag Brown, Joc’Quez Holmes, Leslie Julian, Lisa Allen, Terrance Franklin, April Haynes, Sandra Armantrout and Elaine Lauzon.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mae Dell Johns Francis, Rhody Williams, Michelle Salazar, Warren Ross, Rayshanda Simpson, Shonda Charles, Rhonda G. Marshall, Jamie Massa and Marsha Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.