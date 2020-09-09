HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sterling Mistretta, Robert C. Fields, Dolly Flisowski, Willie Harris, Brenda Deiss, Braylon K. Jones, Connie Jackson, Audon Martinez, Domineque Jenkins, Cheryl Dotson Lynch and Quincy Myles.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Mya Batiste, Gentry Wayne Harris, Shelby Richardson, Louis Gill, Sylvia Gordon, Carlina Allen, Deborah Kubeczka, Latrice Walker, Nicole Johnson-Condiff, Cori Delgado, Clifton Hart, Gene Miller Jr. and Maynard Jacquet.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Phillip W. and Esther L. Green, celebrating 50 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY A. J. and Tracy Cuchia, celebrating 41 years; and Krissean Sr. and Sondra Baines, celebrating six years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.