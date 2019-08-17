The Old Smokey Cook-off and Car Show will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m. daily.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Friendswood Animal Control will have its Clear The Shelter Day adoption event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. All pet adoptions will be free. For information, visit www.friendswood.com/animal-control or call 281-996-3390.
The Texas City Radio Control Club will have its annual Braden Clough Big Bird and Swap Meet event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Holland Park, 7500 Humble Camp Road, in Dickinson. Free for spectators. $20 pilot fee (must have a valid AMA; includes lunch ticket). For information, visit tcrcc.com, or call Larry Ammons, 832-385-3374, or Vince Hoechten, 713-705-6755.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale and Galveston Fire Capt. Mike Wisko, will be the speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its centennial planning workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Amburn Oaks clubhouse in Texas City. For information and exact address, call 409-771-3194 or 409-692-1081.
Galveston Island Humane Society will participate in the national Clear the Shelters event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 6814 Broadway in Galveston. Fees will be waived on most adoptable pets. Translators and snacks also will be available. For information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will participate in the national Clear the Shelters event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All pet adoptions will be $5 each and will include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and a microchip. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Hitchcock Public Library will conclude its mini book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit www.Hitchcock PublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Author D. Edward Williams will be signing copies of his book “Sandcastle of Pirates Beach, War of the Sky-Lords, Book One” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Rosenberg Library is inviting children ages 6 and older to its Pirate Academy Magic and Illusion Show at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Judy will provide the music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
