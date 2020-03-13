AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its annual barbecue cook-off today and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. If you’d like to participate, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Matthew Krusleski will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 (excluding March 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free “Tomato Stress Management” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Bonsai” hands-on workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http:// aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will host a census form community lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Author Kimber Fountain will have a book signing for her book “The Maceos and the Free State of Galveston: An Authorized History” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park, 23rd and Strand streets, in Galveston. Mike Stinson will perform. Admission is free. Take your own chairs. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the American Legion organization at 1 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited to attend. For information, call 409-789-8975.
Galveston Art League will host award-winning artist David Wheeler from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Participants will learn about oil painting. Registration is $50. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
