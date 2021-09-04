HAPPY BIRTHDAY Randy Plain, Ashton Keith Williams, Jonathan Wayne, Stephen Pena, Aysia Simmons, Peter Marcantel, Vanessa Williamson, Kelsey Gary, Kelsey Moreno, Quincy Byrd, Don Henderson Sr., Dabney Victor, Sonya M. Johnson, Mikayla Courville, Anthony Joseph, Yolanda Wilson-Harris, Elizabeth McDaniel, Belinda Bivens and Donnica Brown-Pierre.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Stuart Villanueva, Danny Gillane, David Robinson, Patty Knox Clements, Pat Atteberry, Genevieve Rose, Wanda Cumbaa Robinson, Sharyl Allen-Harper, Cathy Lee, Darrell Winston, Eligh Johnson, Mishelene Baker, Antonique Anderson, Domineque Jenkins, Reginald Davis, David Brown, Terra Davis, Creshonda Collins and Byron Sweeny Sr.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Catherine Boudoin, Gail Wheeler, Terry Harman Sr., Elias Cazares, Melanie Ann Cobbs, Dennis De Clouet Sr., Whitney Kirkland, Patricia Titus, Rosie Green, Veronica Dickerson, Diane Garza, Andre Owens, Carrie Mitchell and Jacqueline Hull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.