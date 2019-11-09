Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300 (above the police department) in Bayou Vista. For information, call Betty Henry, 817-996-3452.
The Brushes by the Beach Plein Air Painting Contest will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 16 at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. To register, visit www.gleegallery.net. For information, call 409-370-7350.
The Friends of Galveston Island State Park will offer a free nature walk-about from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at Galveston Island State Park, 14901 FM 3005, in Galveston. For information, visit www.fogisp.wordpress.com/nature-walk-about.
The Salvation Army will have a toy drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in front of area Walmart stores in Galveston, La Marque, League City and Kemah. All toys will be donated to local families in need. For information, visit Salvation ArmyGalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the board room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Veterans Day Salute at 11 a.m. Saturday at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., in Galveston. Sgt. Maj. Nadya Yassa-Lopez will be the keynote speaker. Admission is free for veterans and active military; all others are buy one, get one free. Parking is free for island residents. For information, contact Ann Hobing, ann.hobing@galvestonnavalmuseum.com or 409-770-3196.
The Pregnancy and Parenting Support Center will have its Life & Love Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 602 6th St. in Texas City. The first 20 mothers with children 3 and younger will receive a free gift. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 409-945-2888.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m.Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Labor Council will have a meet the candidates event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. Food, drinks, and barbecue chopped beef sandwiches will be sponsored by the Black Democratic Coalition. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5665.
Author Kathleen Steele will be signing copies of her book “Beyond Tears” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Bay Are Chorus will present “An American Invocation” paying tribute to veterans and military at 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W., in Dickinson; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, in Houston. Admission is free for veterans and military personnel. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
