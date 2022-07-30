Island Resilience Center

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for member Island Resilience Center on May 23.

SATURDAY

Galveston County Health District, Coastal Health & Wellness (CHW) and ARC Pet Allies will host a Back to School Block Party 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 30 at CHW, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City. The event is open to students in preschool through 12th grade. Join us for: free school supplies while they last (student must be present); back to school student physicals and vaccinations including COVID-19 vaccines; register for Women, Infants and Children (WIC); get assistance applying for SNAP, Medicaid and other services; and register and schedule an appointment with a CHW primary care physician at our medical and dental clinics.

