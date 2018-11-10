HAPPY BIRTHDAY Leonard Woolsey, James Austin, Nancy Victoria, Reuben Gariby, Diedra Johnson, Martin Jahn, Debbie Carlson Novicky, Becky Owens, Anita Jones, Paulette Reed, Matthew Thompson, Morgan K. Bacon and Canzetta Johnson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Sam and Nina Serio, celebrating 62 years; Wayne and Cindy Pagan, celebrating six years; and Ryan and Kaysha Massa, celebrating two years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.