HAPPY BIRTHDAY Stuart Villanueva, Creshonda Collins, Antonique Anderson, Domineque Jenkins, Reginald Davis, David Brown, Linda Venzke, Danny Gillane, David Robinson, Lawrence Werdlow, Edwin Gaspard, Wanda Cumbaa Robinson, Patricia Knox Clements, Genevieve Rose, Ray Tepera, Edna Bleimeyer and Brianna Alleman.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Mya Batiste.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jimmy and Wannell Lafferty, celebrating 60 years of marriage; and Lloyd and Rhonda Dossl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.