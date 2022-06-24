LIBRARY EVENTS
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon July 6 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon July 7 at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
Totally Jawesome, Emily Meese and Alexandra Prouse from TAMUG, for grades 1-5 will be at 2:30 p.m. June 30 at Schreiber Park, 3134 83rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will offer its Coding for Kids event at 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays June 6 through July 21 (no classes June 21 and July 4) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 3-7. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info; also notify staff of any known food allergies by emailing child@rosenberg-library.org after registering.
A virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its Mystery Book Party event at 3 p.m. June 27 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 3-7. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info; and notify staff of any known food allergies by emailing child@rosenberg-library.org after registering.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will offer its “Art with Irina” event at 7 p.m. June 6 and June 20 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages and skill levels; beginners welcome. Take paper, pencils and erasers. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its SMART Family Literacy at 9:30 a.m. June 28 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for 0-24 months. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info; parent/guardian asked to complete enrollment form to participate in a community youth development program as well.
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer itsDIY Pet Caves and Tug Toys for ages 5-8 at 2 p.m. June 28 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5975.
Journaling for Kids will be at 3 p.m. Tuesdays June 7 through June 28 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 3-7.
