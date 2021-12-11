TODAY
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; a drive-through clinic also will be available for ages 18 and older. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covid vaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to noon (members preview) and noon to 5:30 p.m. today; and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Books will be $5 per bag or $10 per box. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
G3.com is seeking volunteers to help with its toy distribution parade from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. To sign up, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Helen Hall Library will have its Harry Potter Yule Ball from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Attendees are encouraged to dress in robes and participate in activities and crafts. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will watch the Army vs. Navy game from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sausage dog with all the fixings and/or rice and beans will be available for a $5 minimum donation until all gone. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and Auxiliary will have its Feed a Vet & First Responders Holiday Meal event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free for all veterans and first responders. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming program and fellowship at 1 p.m. today at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Former members, family and friends are welcome. The oldest and youngest member also will be recognized. For information, call 409-739-3193.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Nature Tourism Council will have its Holiday with the Cranes birding event today and Sunday. Events include indoor and outdoor nature activities and presentations combined with the arts and ambiance of historical Galveston Island. For information, visit galveston naturetourism.org.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 20th annual pastor and wife appreciation service beginning with a pre-anniversary event at 5 p.m. today; and the anniversary service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Apostle Lois Lynch will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. today, Friday and Dec. 18. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. today. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit gal vestontx.gov/christmas parade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. today. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The downtown Galveston Holiday Sip & Stroll will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at merchants along The Strand and in the Postoffice Street District in Galveston. For information, visit galveston.com.
The Galveston Community Band and the Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. today at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Central High School class of 1963 will have its Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at The Wylbridge event center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-692-5641.
The Galveston Naval Museum will host its paranormal Ghost Hunt with Longhorn Paranormal from 8 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. General admission is $60 and VIP tickets are $110. For information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3xSL7VN or call Aric Deuel, 409-770-3196.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 19 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church and School will have its Breakfast with Santa event from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday in Madonna Hall at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Admission is free. If you can’t attend, letters to Santa will be available for $5 each. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bryan Museum’s Holiday Delights will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The free event will feature a petting zoo, crafts, a holiday market, storybook readings, food trucks and live musical performances. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-944-1344.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
