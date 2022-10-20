Larry Porter

Clyde Wood, district deputy of the Grand Master Masons of Texas, awards Larry Porter, center, his certificate and pin marking 50 years as a Master Mason. Porter, a past Master of Harmony Lodge Number 6, is the son and grandson of Master Masons in Texas. Porter was joined by his wife Jan Porter.

THURSDAY

The Dickinson Historical Society hosts the Third Thursday Social this Thursday, Oct. 20. Ivan Langford will review the history of the first public water company in Texas, Dickinson’s own WCID #1. It’s free to the public and light refreshments will be served at the Historic Dickinson RR Community Room located at 218 FM 517 W. For more information call 281 434 4367.

