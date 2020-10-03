HAPPY BIRTHDAY Damon Norwood, Clifton Goss, Erica Mitchell, LaShonda Mays, Kendra Rhoads, Carmita Florence, Audrey Callis-Florence, Sandy McDonald Blankenship, Terry Orebeau-Amey, Ray Chapa, Jill Watts Sippel, Paula Ozymy, John Roberson Sr., Cameron Martin, Keith Berry Jr., Cedric Robinson and Christopher Pleasant Jr.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Edward Pleasant Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Roger and Alice Shows, celebrating 61 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sandra Stewart, Eddie Caldwell, Kenneth Hogan, Jordan Mkwanazi, James Brooks, Andre Smith, Jeanette Caligone, Trae Crockett, Don McChristian, Jennifer Allen, Charlie Staudt, Anthony Fertitta, Alesha Paul, Morris Gould, D.J. Alvarez, Patti Shelton, Jackie T. Morgan and Francisco Vargas
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Eric Satterly, Shirley J. Carter, Charlie Cupples, Sondra Stubbs, Lisa Hess, Amber Almack, Deanna Green, Robert Mihovil, Tiffany Temple, Dion Alfred, Lynn Miller and Joyce M. Ford.
