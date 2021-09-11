TODAY
Galveston County Connects will unite in service to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with its 9/11 Day of Service volunteer event from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. To sign up, visit the group’s Facebook page. For information, contact Mandalyn Salazar, galves toncconnects@gmail.com or 281-768-1893.
Galveston County residents are encouraged to donate items for a Hurricane Ida Relief Supply Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Baby food/formula, canned pasta meals, vegetables and fruit; and dry goods such as macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and granola bars are needed. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and ”Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer; and Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ mgseminars.
The Tejano Democrats will convene for a free pancake breakfast at 10 a.m. today at the Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. The group will commemorate first responders of the 9/11 attack and continue organizing efforts for Senate District 11. For information, call Elias Sanchez-Perez, 832-618-3472.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer Road in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston, 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Out of Darkness, Shining Light” by Petina Gappah will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will recognize all first responders in honor of 9/11 with a free meal starting at noon today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Special deliveries can be made by calling 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Tejano Nite dance featuring DJ Jon from 8 p.m. today to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans/public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Brandon McDermott Band will celebrate the release of its new album “Across the Causeway” from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Ave. R 1/2 in Galveston. For information, visit brandon mcdermottband.com or call 210-654-8773.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. There also will be a free COVID-19 mobile vaccination drive Sunday; photo ID and masks required to receive vaccine; if receiving second dose, take vaccination card. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmers market.com or call 512-635-4912.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteers Jerry and Edith Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. The foxtrot will be taught during August; each month a different dance will be taught. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6610 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galveston fencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
