TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Art League will have its holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will be collecting items for its toy drive from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The 2021 Hitchcock Hometown Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at city hall at 7423 state Highway 6 and will end at Good Ole Days grounds at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to participate, email hitchcockisdfoundation@gmail.com or call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and the city of Galveston is seeking volunteers to help cultivate a community garden from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/dec2021vg menardpark.
We R.O.C.K and Toys for Tots will have its toy giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. For information, email Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com or werock0326@yahoo.com.
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/ Galveston-Recycle-Cen ter or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $5 for members and $6 for all others. For information, call 832-477-6778 or 281-337-3112.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Jon will provide a variety of music. Veterans and public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its choral Christmas presentation at 10 a.m. Sunday; and its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its rescheduled annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate Christmas with a potluck at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Take a dish to share. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a potluck luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston County Master Gardener online spring plant sale will be from noon Feb. 11 through noon Feb. 12 online. Browsing will begin Feb. 4. The store can be found at https://store.galvestonmg.org.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodri guez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
