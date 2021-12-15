City meetings Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611. Thursday6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Monday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. 6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.Tuesday9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Council Chamber City Hall Institutes Politics Company Public Authority Road Parks Board City Galveston Building Board Galveston Landmark Commission Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston ISD teacher arrested on indecency with a child chargePort negotiations could block Fertitta's Pier 21 plans; mainland eateries set tables for openingsMan arrested in hit-and-run that killed Dickinson teenParents call for Clear Creek ISD superintendent's resignationMan accused in 2018 murder dies days before trialLeague City man charged with indecent assaultSkeletal human remains found at League City construction siteGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheerMan fatally shot outside highway bar in La MarqueGalveston native, Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans deserves NFL Man of the Year award CollectionsIn Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13In Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13Through the RoofIn Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47 CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Liberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (102) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (46) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37) Family matters: Off-island exodus poses economic, cultural test for Galveston (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.