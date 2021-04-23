Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.