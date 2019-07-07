The 10th annual Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive program honoring World War II veterans will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S., in League City. Pfc. Bill Kongable, of the Army 89th Infantry, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-332-8733.
