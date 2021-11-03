TODAY
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Women in Business group of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual holiday season kick-off luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at The Grotto at the San Luis, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its nonprofit luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of the Galveston County Food Bank, will be the speaker. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
Galveston College will present a virtual lecture “19-Year-Old DNA and New Technology: The Jennifer Schuett Case” by Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie at 6 p.m. today via Zoom. To access, visit zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 894-4873-8570 with the password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District will host a community meeting for long-range facility planning and program needs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the cafeteria of Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org/news.
College of the Mainland will present “Monstermusik 2021” at 7 p.m. today in Room F117 of the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
THURSDAY
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition Thursday through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Lt. Col. Rob Hefner will speak about reslience. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “A Divine Kerfuffle” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Thursday through Nov. 21 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/theatre.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Jonathon Dunne will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale from noon Friday through noon Saturday virtually. Online browsing begins Friday. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Insects and S’More” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Texas Master Naturalist Emmeline Dodd. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bay Area Chorus and Habitat for Humanity will have its Bay Area 30th anniversary Habitat for Humanity benefit dinner and “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For tickets, visit bahfh.org/gala. For information, visit bayareachorus.org.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
