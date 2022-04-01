TODAY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships through April 30. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
The Friendswood Library will have its Genealogy 1950 Census Release Party event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. First day of the 1950 Census will be available; take your family’s 1950 photos to share. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call David Harris, 214-970-0354.
SATURDAY
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The Galveston Lion’s Club will have its annual oyster roast Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. There also will be a raffle for cash prizes and music. For information, call Terri O’Connell, 281-433-6330.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email connie@casa galveston.org.
Galveston Ornithological Society’s Jim Stevenson will present photographs of Galveston’s spring waterbirds at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and land birds at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Moody Gardens Visitor’s Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information, email galves toncountyaudu bongroup@gmail.com.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
Thursday is the last day to register to vote (or update address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssup port@rossinsuranceplans.com.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. April 8 and 11 a.m. April 9 at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The city of League City will present its Film, Food Trucks, and Feathers event at 5 p.m. April 8 at the Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside, 100 Alderwood in League City. Take your own chair. The movie “Rio” will be shown. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 9 at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The city of League City will have its Wildlife Stewardship presentation event from 10 a.m. to noon April 9 at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Free and open to public; for all ages. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
Kid-friendly birding activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1200 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Rustic Oaks Park, 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. No registration required. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for April 23 through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@ cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org or 346-220-7827.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galveston rrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.