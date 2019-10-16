HAPPY BIRTHDAY Colin Roosevelt Taylor, Kimberly Reed-Anderson, Tammy King, Marcus Gary, Sharon Brooks, Paula Cormier-Armstead, Stephanie Michelle Jordan, Barbara Robb, Andrew Danner Jr. and Janet Winn.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Aurora Galvan and Robert Rougely.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James Sr. and Willette James, celebrating 22 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Manuel and Becky Moreno, celebrating 29 years of marriage.
