TODAY
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off today and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Entry fee is $80 per team. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 3 p.m. to dusk through today; 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday; and noon till dusk Sunday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
Congressman Randy Weber and District Clerk John Kinard will have its Passport Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County North Annex Building, 174 Calder Road in League City. Attendees will get information on passport fees and services. For information, call 281-316-8729 or 281-316-0231.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. There will be a children’s costume contest, games, prizes, trunk-or-treat, moonwalks, face painting and arts and crafts. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its 19th annual Let Her Alone Revival at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Tess Beafneaux, Sheryl Neal, Pamela Williams Edwards, Temeka Mathews and Bridgett Pierre-Ned will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Youth and Parent Advisory Committee of Nia Cultural Center will present the Disney movie “Safety” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Johnson Park, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, call Makia Golliday, 409-599-8396.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Lion’s Club will be collecting used eyeglasses to recycle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Glasses also can be dropped off during normal store hours at TSO, 2702 Palmer Highway, or Texas City Eye Consultants, 2506 25th Ave. N. For information, email Barbara White, mrsstingaree@gmail.com.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit day fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Mod Pizza, 3402 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Just mention the high school and 15 percent of proceeds will go toward the class. For online ordering, use code GR197542L. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Texas City Independent School District is asking community members to participate in its long-range facility planning needs survey through 5 p.m. Monday. Responses are anonymous. For information, visit tcisd.org/news for the link.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
Galveston College will present a virtual lecture “19-Year-Old DNA and New Technology: The Jennifer Schuett Case” by Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To access, visit zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 894-4873-8570 with the password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District will host a community meeting for long-range facility planning and program needs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org/news.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale from noon Nov. 5 through noon Nov. 6 virtually. Online browsing begins Friday. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 10 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Randy Lemmon, from the 740 KTRH Radio GardenLine Program, also will be available to answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual Christmas holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit saltgrasspotters.com, or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The Galveston Island Ujamaa Festival & Marketplace will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and older; 12 and younger will be admitted for free. No personal coolers allowed. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
