TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Ginger Benson and Marilyn Simmons will be the guest speakers. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Children’s Department of Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through May 18 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-949-3008.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Committee of the Whole Workshop of the Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 4 p.m. today in Room M-202 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
UPCOMING
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Christal Berlingert will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will celebrate its 35th birthday with its expansion dedication celebration event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. All are welcome. Bruce, Fretta Belle Pittman, Edith Vonciel Lambright and Dorothy Virginia Bailey will be honored. For information, contact Becky McClain, becky@maebrucelibrary.org or 409-925-5540.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Hearts of Atlantis” will be shown. Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will present its Councilmember Storytime event at 10:10 a.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Mayor Mike Foreman, Trish Hanks and Steve Rockey will be the special guests on Friday. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide a free lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston County Health District also will be on hand to offer a few services. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
College of the Mainland will have its 2022 commencement ceremonies from 10 a.m. to noon (graduates receiving an associate of science, arts, arts in teaching or Texas certificate of high school equivalency) and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (graduates receiving an Associate of Applied Science or certificate) at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany in La Marque. For information, visit com.edu.
The Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club will have its Fun Fest event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. There will be games, food and prizes. For information, email Monica Jones, mjones@bgcgh.org.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Movie Night at the Cathedral will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1929 Vaudeville Theater at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. in Galveston. The 1952 King Vidor film “Ruby Gentry” will be shown. Admission is $15. For information, call 409-750-2427.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
Monday is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.