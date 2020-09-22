HAPPY BIRTHDAY Darryl Eaton, Joshua Keith Williams Sr., the Rev. E. R. Johnson, Robin Baines-Bradley, Robert Simpson, Elaine Erdem, William Schuster, Brenda Gonzalez Birdow, Reggie Toussant, Kimley Jones, John Young, Geraldine Sam, Randy Simpson, Michael James, Kari Banks, Keegan Breaux and Isaiah Malbrough.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James and Thuy Danner, celebrating 13 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.