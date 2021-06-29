HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dexavier Taylor, Augustin Ortega, Margaret Epps, LaTricia M. Baines-Simpson, Pete Delao, Vivian Carrick, Les Jackson, Michelle Hartnett, Jocelyn Fields Thomas, Mary Lou Kelso, Chase Kunkel, Destiney Washington, Chris Young, Jackie Bailey, Ronisha Howard, Kim Singleton, Rosetta Cooper and Trent Boudreaux.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amazon hub rumors race in League City; old Galveston seawall hotel closes doors
- 'Trouble was about to start,' homicide witness told police of Texas City killing
- Man and teenage boy drown in rip current off Bolivar Peninsula
- Finally underway, new Galveston County facilities carry higher price tags
- Human remains found at League City construction site
- Big early-season crowds have Galveston seeking help
- Galveston deputy arrested on manslaughter charges
- Dozens of bricks of drugs wash up on Galveston County beaches
- Considering a tattoo? Please think before you ink
- Amazon announces plans to build 180,000-square-foot hub in League City
Collections
- In Focus: Ride Out draws thousands of cyclists
- In Focus: Dynamo 2, Timbers 2
- In Focus: Galveston County Celebrates Juneteenth
- In Focus: Astros 8, White Sox 2
- 2021 Education Celebration
- In Focus: Astros 2, White Sox 1
- In Focus: Astros 8, Rangers 4
- In Focus: Astros 7, White Sox 3
- In Focus: Astros 10, White Sox 2
- In Focus: Astros 6, Rangers 3
Commented
- Guest commentary: Critical race theory should inform contemporary study (85)
- If socialism is so great, why are so many coming to US? (64)
- Americans don't deserve this kind of government (59)
- Some letter writers just don't make much sense (52)
- Election integrity isn't voter suppression (47)
- Critical race theory has no place in US education (40)
- Weaponizing political labels won't get us anywhere good (39)
- Think tank sees a lot of blue turning red in 2022 (38)
- Guest commentary: Public schools serve us better than we serve them (32)
- History will not be kind to today's Texas GOP (29)
- Guest commentary: For democracy's sake, Banana Republicans must go (24)
- It's Democrats who are undermining democracy (23)
- Despite new law, Carnival moving forward with vaccine requirements in Galveston (22)
- Texas must have an independent probe of grid failure (22)
- Galveston County companies incentivize, rather than require, workplace vaccinations (20)
- County commissioners to consider suing Biden over border (20)
- Carnival to require vaccines on July cruises from Galveston (20)
- Democrats fail to grasp why red states get more federal money (19)
- The Question of the Week: Should gun owners be allowed to carry handguns without any special permits, training or background checks? (19)
- Employers can ask you about your vaccination status (18)
- Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships (17)
- Question of the Week: Should businesses be allowed to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19? (17)
- Roaming peacocks ruffle feathers on Galveston's West End (15)
- Guest commentary: Minimal government economic power breeds prosperity (15)
- Galveston Housing Authority plan is small step in curing crisis (15)
- Americans should support Juneteenth National Independence Day Act (15)
- Galveston County notes COVID deaths among unvaccinated (14)
- Texas is business friendly, until it isn't (14)
- Unvaccinated much more likely to die with COVID-19 (14)
- Even in Galveston, Juneteenth's story is still being learned (14)
- Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated (13)
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on seawall in Galveston (12)
- US is moving backward rather than forward (12)
- Texas Republicans to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move (12)
- Guest commentary: Judging human greatness is a matter of perspective (12)
- We must turn to God in times like these (11)
- Editorial recklessly promoted anger-fueled activism (11)
- Why are Texas Democrats blocking voting bill? (11)
- ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power as temps rise (11)
- Houston lawmaker calls for Postal Service investigation (11)
- History will judge GOP for putting Trump over democracy (10)
- Transgender inclusion is ruining women's sports (10)
- Refineries in Black communities emit dangerous benzene emissions, study shows (10)
- Coyotes have as much right to live as we do (10)
- Texas legislators' lack of concern is disheartening (9)
- Can't wait for the red tide to come in 2022 (9)
- Guest commentary: Lincoln's first act of emancipation echoes in Galveston (8)
- Galveston council should drive on past proposed golf cart fees (8)
- Texas Press Association names Daily News as the state's best (8)
- Vaccination is better than COVID, one patient argues (8)
- City of Galveston might enact litter rules for temporary parking lots (7)
- Annual fees, seat belts, inspections among Galveston golf cart changes (7)
- US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers (7)
- Getting a tattoo shouldn't be a taboo (7)
- Galveston County residents nervous as power grid wobbles again (7)
- Port of Galveston considering $1.6M purchase for more cruise parking (6)
- New Ball High course teaches history through Galveston lens (6)
- Galveston celebrates a day of 'profound weight and profound power' (6)
- US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden (6)
- Galveston County commissioner calls $14 million Highway 87 raising a 'failure' (6)
- Two people pistol-whipped outside island supermarket, police say (6)
- Childhood memories taste like Darwinism (5)
- Galveston County health providers not demanding employees be vaccinated (5)
- Power grid manager issues conservation alert (5)
- Political Buzz: What happens if the county judge resigns? (5)
- Galveston Marine, long lost after WWII, laid to rest in Arlington (5)
- Yancy wins La Marque council runoff election (5)
- World focused on reducing emissions, Texas signals crackdown on flaring (5)
- Galveston should cherish, protect West End peafowl (5)
- Guest commentary: Kidz Pacz summer feeding program is in full swing (5)
- Big early-season crowds have Galveston seeking help (4)
- Coastal protection district bill heads to Abbott's desk (4)
- Question of the Week: Do you feel secure in the ability of ERCOT to handle high energy demand this summer? (4)
- A new plant is on the horizon in Texas City (4)
- Trumpeter sounds taps on Memorial Day in Galveston (4)
- Next land commissioner should stand against Californization (4)
- Guest commentary: Supremacism is the root of all evil (4)
- Letter writer put false words in my mouth, dodged questions (4)
- It's the little things that tell us about you (4)
- Galveston City Council must do something about golf carts (4)
- Father’s Day forecast is cloudy as adulthood enters (4)
- Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday (4)
- League City to name street after Black founding family (4)
- UFO report could give us answers -- or maybe not, Texas A&M expert says (3)
- Killers tailed League City couple from Houston restaurant, police say (3)
- By Way of Introduction: Lupe Mendez (3)
- It's past time we appreciated women journalists (3)
- State bar association investigating Paxton (3)
- Isolated Texas power grid is inadequate in any weather (3)
- Galveston approves $3M for downtown pedestrian improvements (3)
- Question of the Week: Should Juneteenth be declared a federal holiday? (3)
- Guest commentary: More nuclear power could help slow global warming (3)
- Saving the Santa Fe 'old' gym (3)
- Activism can move us from ordinary to extraordinary (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.