City meetings Mar 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Monday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Tuesday5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Wednesday6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.March 107 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.March 146 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.March 159 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
