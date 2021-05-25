TODAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Island Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Kempner Park, 27th Street and Avenue O, on the north side near Kermit Courville Stadium. Take your lawn chair. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Zoom participation also is available. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Rainwater Harvesting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener and Certified Rainwater Harvesting Specialist Nat Gruesen will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present the 1NE Love Experience youth night event at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Beach attire is suggested but not required. Admission is free. For information, call 310-910-4704.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHop eExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present its Crawfish Music Festival & Crawfish Boil event from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gaff Toppers Outdoor Club at 3602 8-Mile Road in Galveston. Tickets are $40. For information and tickets, call 310-910-4704.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. Monday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
League City will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. Parking will be available at the Fire Station Drill Field at 718 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Snacks and patriotic music by DJ Dave will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by June 1. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by June 4. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams June 10 through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will host its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 18 and June 19 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The group also will be selling barbecue sandwiches and other concessions from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19. To sign up or get more information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.