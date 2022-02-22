City meetings Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Thursday5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.March 19 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.March 24 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.March 74 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSix Houstonians charged in League City catalytic convertor theftsCharges filed in connection to fatal Bacliff hit-and-runTeen charged with felony in La Marque bomb threat; four hoaxes probedGalveston mourns loss of councilman to COVID-19Galveston car theft leads police on cross-county chaseMan killed in four-vehicle wreck identified6 departments fight fire at Kelley's restaurant in League CityCiting family's best interest, Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor resignsOne charged in robbery of Texas First Bank in KemahAirstream rally adds to sights at Galveston Mardi Gras CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (32) COVID 'hypers' will face a comeuppance (31)
