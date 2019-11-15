The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Post No. 554 will serve a Cajun fried pork loin dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will have its inaugural holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-8159 or 316-258-8907.
The Galveston Island Market, sponsored by the Galveston Art League, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galves tonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The #DoItLikeJen barbecue fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Daryl’s Place, 3330 Ave. A, in Santa Fe. Plates are $10 each. To make a monetary donation send to paypal.me/DoItLikeJen. For information, email southhous tonsingles@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Gulf Coast Nurse’s Association will have its annual scholarship banquet at noon Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and a table of 10 is $250. Dr. Maurice Willis will be the theme speaker. For tickets and information, contact Lillian McGrew, lmcgrew1@sbcglobal.net or 409-771-2018.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Author E. R. Bills will be signing copies of his book “The San Marcos 10” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Texas Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its holiday craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, space is available for $25 per space. For information, contact Sylvia Salinas-Woods, sylviaboi56@gmail.com or 409-771-9121.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine department will feed the homeless and hungry Nov. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 22. To make a donation or get more information, visit www.comgalveston.com, or call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.