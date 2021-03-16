The Rotary Club of Galveston held its 63rd annual city-wide fifth-grade spelling bee Feb. 25 virtually. Pictured from left is Austin Turk, who placed second and is a student at Collegiate Academy at Weis; Saiganpath “Sai” Gokulnath Rao, first-place winner and a student at Odyssey Academy; and Justin Gomez, who placed third and is a student at Austin Middle School.