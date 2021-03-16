The Salvation Army and the Galveston County Food Bank are in need of volunteers to help distribute food from 8 a.m. to noon today at The Salvation Army at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. To sign up, contact Heather Pierson, heather.pierson@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-877-5207.
Tanger Outlets Houston will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday in Suite 720 between Guess and Haggar at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Safety protocols will be in place. To sign up, visit www.giveblood.org and enter sponsor code: TANG. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/Houston/events.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have a special teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. today via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 813-1941-3692 with password: 687114. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its coffee chat casual meeting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting is open to all who would like to chat, connect, and find/share resources. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org, email namigc@namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its family friendly St. Patrick’s Day event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Admission is free for members, $15 for adults and $5 for children. To purchase tickets, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org and click on the “events” tab. For information, call 409-765-5700.
THURSDAY
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. There will be a cooks meeting Thursday. For information, call 281-332-8733.
upcoming
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Year-round care of landscape trees and shrubs” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Gyros also will be available at 11 a.m. Donations are needed. For information, call 409-256-5191.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Marie Robb, Kimberly Danesi, and Karla Klay will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its 11th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church will have its St. Joseph Altar and spaghetti dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the gym of True Cross Catholic School at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will go toward St. Vincent de Paul Society. For information, call 409-502-1644.
Anchor Point will host its in-person TopGolf Tourney — HopeGolfs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 25 at TopGolf at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person or $600 for a team of six. To register, visit www.anchorpoint.us/hope-golfs or call Kelly King, 832-632-1221.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. March 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.the bryanmuseum.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.