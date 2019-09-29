The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its The Art of Saving Sea Turtles benefit at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. Tickets are $100. For information, contact Joanie Steinhaus, joanie@seaturtles.org or 409-795-8426.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a training workshop at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The city of La Marque is encouraging residents to sign up for its annual National Night Out event set for Tuesday. Residents and neighborhoods are asked to register your event by contacting Lt. Shawn Spruill, s.spruill@cityof lamarque.org or 409-938-9269.
Atmosphere the Salon is accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If you’d like to help, email roxan neclarke48@yahoo.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its National Night Out at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Onions and Garlic” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main St., in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will host a spirit day fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S. in League City. Mention the school upon purchase and Mod will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
Families for Justice will have its cold case rally for the murdered and missing from 2 p.m. until closing Wednesday at Flip Flops Bar & Grill, 731 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees are encouraged to take your own tables to setup your memorial. For information, email Joy Brunner, joy_brunner@yahoo.com.
There will be a medical benefit lunch fundraiser for Jacob Wiggins from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S., in League City. A chicken fried steak lunch will be sold for $10 each. Pre-orders will be accepted through Tuesday. To order or donate, call 281-332-8733.
Registration is open for the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes set for 6 p.m. Friday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Participants who pre-register by 2 p.m. Friday also will receive free admission to the Pleasure Pier after the walk. To register, visit www.rccgc.org. For information, call 409-443-0501.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Gardening for Jewels... Hummingbirds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Favorite Fall Vegetables” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065. There also will be a fall plant sale overview from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
The Galveston Art League will have its “Painting Exciting Still Lifes” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Randall Cogburn will lead the presentation. For what items to take, registration and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park, 16711 Jolly Roger, in Jamaica Beach. More than 40 vendors will be available. For information or if you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Let’s Dance will present its “Some Enchanted Evening” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person at the door. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org or visit the Ballroom Dancers of League City Facebook page.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
