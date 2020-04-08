HAPPY BIRTHDAY Draeden Guidry, Rick Benavides Jr., Kathy G. Reece, Angela Pleasant-Marsh, Lesia Tower, Tyreese Washington, Donald Carroll, Michael Pierre, Mary Gamble, Cynthia Jackson, Cherondea Captain, Shana Thomas, Janess Prear-Daniels, Michelle Brown Williams, Tonya Lee and Gregory André Armstead.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Gregory and Paula Armstead, celebrating 22 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.