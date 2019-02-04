Lauren Suderman Millo,center, senior vice president and marketing director at Moody Bank, presents its sponsorship gift for the Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon to, left to right, Capt. Jennifer Jones of The Salvation Army, Doreen Hughes, event chair, Traci Puckett, event co-chair, and honoree Gina Spagnola. The event is set for March 29 at the San Luis Resort.