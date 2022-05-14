TODAY
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, call Karen Rose, 409-739-3802.
Outdoor family and pet portrait day will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is required. For information, call 409-643-5977.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon today at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
College of the Mainland will have its 2022 commencement ceremonies from 10 a.m. to noon (graduates receiving an associate of science, arts, arts in teaching or Texas certificate of high school equivalency) and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today (graduates receiving an Associate of Applied Science or certificate) at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany in La Marque. For information, visit com.edu.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club will have its Fun Fest event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. There will be games, food and prizes. For information, email Monica Jones, mjones@bgcgh.org.
The city of Friendswood will have a gazebo dedication to Tom and Penelope Burke from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. All are welcome.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Movie Night at the Cathedral will begin at 8 p.m. today in the 1929 Vaudeville Theater at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. in Galveston. The 1952 King Vidor film “Ruby Gentry” will be shown. Admission is $15. For information, call 409-750-2427.
SUNDAY
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will celebrate its homecoming and church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 3907 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, email erwgulley@aol.com.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
MONDAY
Monday is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book. curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Diabetes 101: Community Education Class with the Galveston County Health District will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For all ages. For information, call 409-949-3008.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
The Friendswood Library will offer its “Art with Irina” event at 7 p.m. Monday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages and skill levels; beginners welcome. Take paper, pencils and erasers. For information, call 281-482-7135.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Max Garcia and associates with Community Health Network will be the speakers. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P; and May 24 and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfare lma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 a person and $35 for students. Visit propellerclubgalveston.com to pay. For information, email propel lerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston Lions Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary with its Centennial Gala Thursday at The Lyceum, 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Tickets are $75. For tickets, visit square.link/u/OORtm0GV or for more information, email treasurer@galvestonlions club.org.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. May 21 at Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. Pastor Mario Ayala will be the speaker. Breakfast is $5. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
Bay Area Habitat will have its 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. May 21 at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration is $35 a person or $40 day of. For information and registration, visit bahfh.org/ 2022-5k.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. May 21 at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
