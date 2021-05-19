TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Zoom participation also is available. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Rodger Rees will be the guest speaker. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
THURSDAY
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The International Oleander Society will have a meeting and a picnic at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oleander Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. All members and visitors are welcome. Take your own chair, food and drinks. For information, call 917-292-1982.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will present a free virtual program “500 Years: Musicians and Composers of African Descent in Classical Music and Opera — A Music History Lecture” by Givonna Joseph at 6:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/92088397286 and enter meeting ID: 920-8839-7286.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army will have a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. Volunteers also are needed. To sign-up, visit http://bttr.im/xkzop. For information, call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Composting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Jim Gilliam will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will collaborate with MYS Consulting to provide a free Young Adult Anxiety webinar from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. For information and to sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
SATURDAY
First Christian Church will have its spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Clothes, toys, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its 66th anniversary dinner “Livin’ on Island Time” at 7 p.m. May 27 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Chairman Col. Allen West, and two-star Ret. Maj. Gen. Pete Bayer, will be the guest speakers. Saturday is the deadline to RSVP. Tickets are $75 or $78 via credit card. No cancellations after May 24. For tickets and information, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kempner Park, 27th Street and Avenue O, on the north side near Kermit Courville Stadium. Take your lawn chair. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by June 1. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by June 4. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenthlegacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
